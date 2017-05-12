Emotions run strong at Grill farewell

Rich Muller, Herald Staff Writer

Norton’s Grill Elementary third- and fourth-grade students with help from teachers and administrators displayed an impressive amount of talent for the musical “Farewell Grill.”

The performance at the high school auditorium included students playing the parts of teachers and administrators in a staff meeting led by Principal Brady Sackett, a visit by Grill ghosts of the ages, the Escuela Bonita Dancers, plus the Grill It staff and the Grillettes. Directed by Maria Stewart, the musical displayed a humorous and emotional touch to the end of classes at Grill.

For the next school year all the district’s elementary classes move to what had been the middle school.

Herald Photos by Rich Muller