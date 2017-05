On May 11, 9:26 p.m. at Walgreens, 900 Wooster Rd N, a suspect loaded three bags of merchandise and left the stole without paying. The suspect is described as being a white female, approximately 5’10” and skinny, with long dirty blond hair. She was wearing an orange jacket, had a white cast on her arm and a tattoo behind her left ear. The store estimates the loss at $300.

Tipsters can call Det. Russell at 330-861-7254.