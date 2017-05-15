Gene Kapish, 82, passed away after a short illness May 3. He was proceeded in death by his parents Steve and Helen Kapish, brother Bob and sons Terry and Ronald “Bart” Kapish. He leaves behind daughter Dale Phillips (George), sister Helen Boehme, daughter-in-laws Noelia and Gay Lynn Kapish. Grandchildren, Nikki, Ronnie, Christopher and Andrew Kapish, three great-grandchildren. Ex-wife Carol, good friend Dottie and many more, great neighbors Mitch and Connie. Gene was a 1952 graduate of Barberton High School, and received a football scholarship to The University of Notre Dame. Gene retired from Good Year. As per Genes wishes cremation has taken place.