Together Again

Virginia B. “Bernie” McInturff, 75, passed away Sunday, May 14. She was a life resident of Barberton and a member of Johnson United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, William McInturff Jr.; son, David Allan McInturff and daughter-in-law, Christine McInturff. Bernie is survived by her children, Bill, Bob (Jill) and Lori McInturff; daughter-in-law, Susan McInturff; grandchildren, Kara (Brandon) Rodgers, Michael, Joshua (Stacy), Justin, Adam, Emily (Michael) Williams and Nicholas McInturff; great-grandchildren, Avery, Aubrey, Brody, Lilly, Evelyn and Maggie; sister, Linda (Ed) Paul; along with other family members and friends. Funeral service will be Thursday 11 a.m. at Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Road, Norton, with Pastor Tal Lewis officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bernie’s family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Memorials may be made to Johnson United Methodist Church, Hardship Fund.