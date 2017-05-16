Barberton man arrested for child porn

Detectives discovered millions of child pornography images on a stolen laptop.

In March, an investigation began for a 19-year-old man with developmental disabilities after allegations of theft and neglect. The victim’s caregiver, David Tresz, 59, of Barberton, had taken his computer two years ago and had not returned.

The Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau examined the computer before returning it to the victim and found over 4 million images of minors engaging in sexual acts.

Tresz was arrested May 15 and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a third-degree felony, because he has had similar charges in the past.

In 2003, Tresz possessed or viewed material depicting a minor in a state of nudity, a fifth-degree felony. Further charges are pending as investigation continues.