Viewsline Online

77 Comments
Tim McCracken should look up the definition of “accommodation.” I guess the proofreader position remains unfilled.
Your council hard at work. Good read from ABJ today. Excessive calls to the police can net fines. A fine of $100 can be levied after police respond to a call on the same property for a third or fourth time, and $200 on the fifth time and after. Wokojance has been slow to develop as a council rep, but I have to say BRAVO to her. Ward 1 Councilwoman Shannon Wokojance was the lone dissenter in a 7-1 vote, saying the law could make legitimate victims question whether to call the police. Arrests and on the spot tickets will deter poor behavior, not the threat of a fine after 3-4 phone call complaints. This town needs a much stronger presence from the P.D.
Per an update via local tv news on Dec 20, allegedly the threat towards the schools was posted on a Wednesday and the district reacted and or found the threat 4 + days later. Is this concerning? I am shocked that parents are not littering this website with questions. Idea: elect students to form an in house version of homeland security to help
police social media for threats and online bullying.
Did we as a community and or local publication pay proper tribute to John Glenn? Glenn, who died Dec. 8 at the age of 95, flew 149 combat missions as a Marine pilot in World War II and the Korean War, then became the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth. He later served 24 years as a Democratic U.S. senator from Ohio and returned to space at age 77, orbiting Earth 134 times in 1998. R.I.P. A TRUE AMERICAN HERO FROM SOMEONE WHO CARES !
Barberton folks be alert! Someone is going around town and taking stuff out of mailboxes after mail is delivered. Just keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
They can take anything marked Chase bank, Ohio Edison, Dominion or Barberton utilities. FOR GOODNESS SAKES…. TAKE THE TIME WARNER ENVELOPE !!!!!!! Very sad that our local leadership cannot negotiate a better rate for our taxpayers. Folks in Wadsworth [ they have their own service, hint.. hint ] pay half of what the basic Barbertonian pays for tv & internet. GOOD TOPIC TO KICK OFF 2017… LOWER/BETTER TV-INET RATES ?
Hey Wokojance, steal my idea. Have some input and or ideas for a change !
That would be brilliant! Then the thieves have all your personal information.
I am always worried someone might get my name, address and my kilowatt usage from the Ohio Edison bill. Worse yet, how much I pay per mcf on my gas bill.
Just released today, good read found on the Plain Dealer. The Ohio Department of Education released data today showing how many high school juniors in each district are on track to graduate under the main, new pathway to earn a diploma – earning enough “points” through scores on new end-of-course exams. Below is the % of students that NEED INTERVENTION/SUPPORT per the State Dept of Ed:
Akron 43.7 %
Barberton 31.6
Coventry 20.5
Norton 15.3
Wadsworth 12.7
Chipp 12.2
Are we getting a proper return on our tax dollars here in Barberton? The much maligned Coventry district is way out performing Barberton. You want more tax dollars, lets see some on the job improvement!
Any sports fans out there? The Browns are much like a traffic accident, you just cannot look away. They continue to reach new depths in losing. Will the Dolan’s and the Indians spend any money to help the team get back to the world series? Mike Napoli is fools gold looking ahead to 2017. Can the Cavs beat Golden State with Durant? Can Ohio State beat Clemson? Hope J.T. Barrett transfers and follows Tom Hermann to Texas. Joe Burrow currently 2nd string is an NFL in waiting Qb. Any Akron U fans out there? Bowden has to go, Bo Pelini up at Youngstown would be a great fit! Mike Dambrot Zips hoops is one of the 10 most under rated coaches in the nation. Has coach Gotto and the Magics football team gotten enough praise for bringing the program back to playoff caliber? I say No. Great job by the Magics pig skinners! What are the expectations for the Magics hoops team this winter?
Who is Mike Dambrott?
The last time the North End had a leaf clean up was the end of September, when there were approximately 3 leaves on the ground. My family called the street department and mayor’s office, and even tried to pay Mr. Judge a visit, only to be told by his assistant that it “would happen before Thanksgiving.” This morning, at 5:30am, with NO warning from the city, they finally come to sweep leaves. The problem? IT WAS 5:30 IN THE MORNING. We have a small driveway, so we park two cars on the street, which means the city skipped my house. My poor father had to chase down the street department while we were jolted put of bed to move our cars to get the employee to circle back and get our leaves. The worst part? The guy told him if he hadn’t chased him down, the leaves would have remained there all winter. It’s one thing if the city gave any warning (I did not see anything in the physical copy of the Herald, on the Herald’s Facebook OR the city’s, and no letter was mailed to my house and no signage saying removal dates were posted on my block) and we simply ignored it, then it would be fair to get our house skipped, but to sneakily do it at 5:30 am with no warning was a low move on the city’s part. I’m sure we weren’t the only one to get skipped either, we were lucky my dad woke up early. The city NEEDS a leaf removal schedule that doesn’t start until there are actually leaves on the ground, and they shouldn’t sneakily do it when no one is awake so we can actually have our cars off the street for them.
*out of bed, not put of bed, poor proofreading on my part.
They did not get all the streets. There are still several streets packed full of leaf piles. Looks like only one side of Way Street was done early this morning and that is all. There are still several more streets to go before we get snow dumped on us by Sunday. They just may find the remaining leaf piles in the middle of the road by then.
And I agree with you 100%. I’m the one who wrote the letter in the Herald a week ago.
I’m glad someone else agrees! They need a better way to do this!
I know. They should start later or something. They did finally get the ones around my house on both streets but there are still several streets yet that need swept……Keller, Mitchell, Swigart, most over by Hazelwood……just to name a few. Seems like this area gets neglected and is always last on the list of city priorities. I notice it too when it comes time to plow the streets. Watch what happens come Sunday and next week when the snow comes.
Sounds like you have been skipped previously due to you blocking access to your leaves. Most people who park on the street do so because they are too lazy to move cars in and out of their own driveway. No sympathy for you on that one. Just witnessed a leaf removal truck here on the north end at 11 am on Saturday. Leaves fell later than usual this year and I think the city has been very efficient. I have counted 3-4 removals in my north end area. Next year, try parking in your driveway or mulch your leaves up with a lawnmower. “Real” municipal service short comings around here must drive you crazy if leaf removal motivated you to go downtown. Seriously, what are some of your thoughts about other municipal services and or lack there of? Would be a good read.
Actually, I can verify that they never came through this area. Not sure where this person lives but in my neighborhood there were leaves piled up for over a month in most areas. I am on a corner and both streets were lined with leaves and no one parks on the street on those roads so they did not come down here again until recently in the past few days. They did swing through before the leaves fell but there was nothing to do then. I do know that they did not get to some streets around here because I was out yesterday and that is not good considering the snow coming now. City services have been lackluster in this area for some time. You always have to call and say something before anything gets done. It will be no different throughout winter because these streets are always last to get plowed, IF they choose to come up this way. If we get a weekend snow, forget it! They will not be seen.
Pay employees to put up X-mas lights and then dont even turn them on? Another embarrassment for the Parks and Rec. Its just one joke after another. Kind of like building a parking lot and not having enough cars to park in it? Shame McParkinglot !
What a shocker ! City of Barberton employees that don’t care about doing the job right, only care about cashing those paychecks. This is a major problem at ALL levels within our city work force & decision makers. I would be more concerned about your over paid school district that ranks in the bottom 1/2 statewide academically. They could be very close to bottom 1/3. How much longer until the next levy request? ” Purple Pride and Raises City Wide” could be the 2017 mantra.
I have been telling people for several years that the city leaf pickup schedule needs to start later in the year. They always start in late October and the leaves have not even really started to fall at that time. Once again, same thing this year. They come through Ward 4 to start and say they will come back later if time permits. Well, since they passed through once before the leaves started falling after that and now we are almost into December and leaf piles have been on the streets now for the whole month of November. What are they going to do, just wait for snow to fall and use the plows to push them all down the road and back into everyones yards again?
Can someone please tell me what is going on with The West Theater on Wooster Rd W?
Your poll you have up is a little off. You only give two choices to pick from. Some people might be of other parties. Wouldn’t it be nice to show the other choices too? Let’s not be biased like all other news sources are.
Not a Hillary backer by any means, but I would like to pose a question to any and all blue collar workers making under $50K per year that voted for Trump. How can you support a person that fails to pay his fair share of taxes while his own private companies have shipped thousands of jobs out of the country? How does his own financial resume coincide with making “America great again” ?? Without credible employment opportunities, what will be the glue that holds American families and communities together in 2017? Was Barberton a great community in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s due to international policy, gun control, health care or immigration laws? I say it was due to simple hard work for a living wage.
Election is over. stop! Nothing is going to change. Money talks. Just ask Summa.
Maybe like most of us we are tired of working our butts off and people who do nothing are bleeding the system dry and when someone who has worked hard all their lives needs assistance then they get denied. Like most Americans, we need someone with attitude in the White House. We are tired of the “gimme gimme” society.
Under educated voter’s only see a portion of the entire picture I.E… see yourself. The hypocrisy has already begun with Trump. He lobbies and threatens sanctions this week against Carrier and their desire to move jobs out of the U.S. but yet Trump himself ran a scam university and his own private businesses have operated outside of the U.S. How many U.S. jobs has Trump prostituted out of this country in the past decade? I would be way more concerned with a president elect that has shown no signs of loyalty to the middle class workers and by all accounts is a walking loose cannon. If this country as a whole was to see a modest 10% decline in the gimme demographic, how would that put more $ back into your weekly paycheck? It would not. BIG PICTURE is the key, not the food stamp crowd or the guy flippin your burger
Regarding your photo in the recent Barberton Herald under the title, “What is this?”, it brings me back to my
childhood days when I owned a pair of shoes such as these. They were called “ROCKET SHOES.”
Why would Summa spend all kinds of crazy money for 100 extra parking spots that they do not need. The deck is half full and the employee lot is never full because they laid everyone off. Build your lot all around the ball field for your outpatient services. Director of parks and top Summa guy are not even from Barberton. Not sure if some of these council people are either??? Scared to back the people will hurt you in long run. Shame on you.
They are tearing down the deck and making it a flat parking lot. Hence the need for another. Hence less maintenance cost over the long run. You should have actually went to the multiple meetings for the public to ask and learn.
Hence there are other options that could be looked at. Hence they are keeping it quiet from the community. Hence Summa has enough money to build a new deck.
FOUR YEARS AGO AN ORDINANCE WAS PASSED IN BARBERTON WHICH PROHIBITED ANIMAL FOOD BEING LEFT OUTDOORS OVERNIGHT — SUPPOSED TO HAVE HAD A $500 FINE FOR EACH INCIDENCE. NOTHING MORE HAS BEEN HEARD AS TO WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OFFENDERS. THERE ARE SEVERAL PEOPLE WHO LEAVE ANIMAL FOOD OUT — SOME AT THREE DIFFERENT HOUSES WHERE CAT HOARDING HAS BEEN REPORTED. RESIDENTS CLAIM THAT SOMEONE LIVES IN TWO OF THE RESIDENCES BUT THE TWO OWNERS LIVE TOGETHER IN ONE HOUSE — PERFECT WAY TO HIDE AND HOARD CATS. WHY IS THERE NO FOLLOW-THROUGH?
How sad. Our beautiful park will be gone.I realize the revenue is important to the city, but how many options were seriously considered? Councilwoman Angeloff said she heard her constituents but voted for the lease anyway. Great representation! Might as well sell off the rest of the park and put in a strip mall and bump up that revenue,To CP Maurer- there’s no bringing the park back anyway. How sad.
Bunch of Yes men and women. Soyers the only one who understands. Angeloff and Maurer are jokers. other options never considered. look who is in charge of parks and the hospital. nuff said.
Summa will pull out of Barberton in 6-10 years!
Very nice article on the Red Horse Winery. Great local business. It’s a shame Mr. Semansky is rude to a local company who makes a sales call to him.
WARNING :This place is a horrible place to book a wedding reception… You may be cancelled at the last moment!
Do NOT waste your time or money. A dear friend of mine had hers booked here, paid a deposit and was told a FEW DAYS BEFORE they could not accommodate! 10 THUMBS DOWN..before this I wanted to check the place out…but never did and never will!!
what place are you referring to?
Looks to me like Red Horse Winery.
Semansky is known to get address off of credit card and follow young ladies half his age home, he does not know the answer NO! I would never go to his winery. Need a beautiful place for a wedding use the winery on Eastern Rd. Gorgeous atmosphere, great wine and wonderful family owned business!
Hosted a birthday party at the winery on Eastern Rd. Had a great time.
So, when is the city ever going to fix the main roads in and around Barberton? Didn’t they increase our taxes so that we could have all of the roads repaired? They are a joke. Wonder where our tax money is actually going, because it sure is not to repair the roads.
To be fair, I have to say the city has been fairly proactive and productive with street repairs over the past 18 months.
However, we need to stop subcontracting out majority of the street work and save money by doing some of the work with our well compensated city work force. We have all the equipment and we are already paying our workers. Let’s stop writing checks while out street dept is sipping on a polar pop, it’s time to go to work and budget every street dollar. God forbid we come in under budget and shift some extra dollars over to another project.
I see the geese are back at lake Anna. Didn’t even make it a year.
That is their home.
Thought our local brain trust gave some dude $20,000 so he could take his dogs on an off leash run to help with the geese issue. Another great decision by Billy and his pal Joey. What should we expect when most city based decisions are made in 1 hour while eating on the tax payers dime at Angie’s or the Basement ?
I would like to make a suggestion for the Barberton Herald. It would be nice if there could be a monthly column in the paper where every Ward Councilman/Councilwoman wrote a brief paragraph about what is going on in their Ward. I have lived in Ward 1 for 17 years and we have NEVER had a Ward meeting. It would be nice to know what’s going on in our areas or what we need to be on alert about (if anything). Are there general city council meetings that the public can attend? I tried looking on the City’s website, but couldn’t locate anything specific. If these folks are being paid for these positions, it sure would be nice to have their attention and know what’s going on in our ward. If a meeting cannot be established for our Ward, a blurb in the Herald would be sufficient!
ALL THEY CARE ABOUT IS TEARING PARKS APART FOR PARKING LOTS.
I was drummed off this site 2 years ago for saying the exact same thing = accountability is lost here in B-Ton. OUTSTANDING comment on your behalf! I happen to be in ward 1 myself and Gary Endres set this ward back 10 years with his lack of interest and interaction with taxpayers. Now we have Wokojance collecting a nice part time check with very little change from previous years. WE NEED CITY COUNCIL ACCOUNTABILITY IN ALL WARDS! Get out and meet the people and interact with your neighbors. Civic pride has been lost here, sad fact for a once proud blue collar community. I pushed for Lysenko in the mayoral and he basically “phoned in” his campaign efforts. Who will stand tall for next term? I found Mr. Soyars to be very responsive and personable in the past. He was or is currently in an “at large position” position, he will help. Purple Pride to you and yours
Unfortunately, it seems like the only time we see them is come election time when they want re-elected. Then we never hear from them again. I have absolutely no idea what goes on in our ward unless I hear second hand from a neighbor. I will reach out to Mr. Soyars. Purple pride to you too!
just FYI: in case any Police Officers read this… someone has been going down Auburn (and who knows what other streets) with a BB gun, one neighbor’s windows did get holes, other just bounced off the houses, but they heard it… ( in talking to them) I don’t know if any cars were targeted or other damage, but seems my neighbors are just laughing it off and not reporting it, and since my house did not get hit, I can’t report it. it was last Tuesday at 1:30am. maybe a Patrol Car can cruise down about that time for a few nights to discourage this? Thanks. (anyone else having this trouble?)
neighbors reporting teens going down road with flashlights, looking into windows of houses and cars, LATE… looking for trouble, may be same teens, evidently we have a growing “gang” problem around Auburn/Douglas/Valley/28th streets. just sayin’….
WHY ARE THE SCHOOL ZONE FLASHING LIGHTS STLL NOT OPERATING.
Funny how the Barberton Historical Society posts on their Facebook page about mature tree that may be cut down in Tuscora Park for the hospital plans but they were not too concerned about the Black Walnut trees that they allowed to be cut down up by the Wishing Well. Hypocrisy??? I would say so!
Has anybody seen 911 W. Tuscarawas Ave.? I just dont understand how the city of Barberton can allow a property to get so bad. This property has been empty for more than two years. The grass is so overgrown that even the sidewalk is a forest.We try to contact the city about it and they just ignore us. The house is being used as a place for drug dealers to make sales. Is it possible that the only reason the city is allowing this is because the bank is the title holder and they might be afraid to have a confrontation with them. I’m not asking anyone to take my word for it.I invite everybody to drive by and look for yourself. If the city can harass a homeowner for chipping paint then why dont they do something about a real eyesore.
According to the Summit County Parcel Search, it is owned by Lauretta J. France. Parcel #0100134.
Can anyone tell me why the City of Barberton Utilities office Customer Service Department does not answer their phone nor do they return phone calls? Their hours are stated Monday – Friday 8:00 – 4:15 on the city website and the recording that answers says 8:00 – 4:30. I called at 9:00am this morning and left a message for a return call. Nothing all day. Now it’s 3:50 pm Friday and I get the same message on the same answering machine. What kind of customer service is this? And what customers are they here to serve if they can’t return a phone within 6 hours? Is the Customer Service Department closed on Fridays? If so then the website and the recording need to reflect that information. Are we taxpayers paying for a full time person to work at the “Customer Service Department” of Barberton City Utilities and they don’t work full time? They expect my bill to be paid on time or they charge me a late fee. How about answering your phones and returning taxpayers messages? I have to work and take care of this business WHILE I work and they can’t do their job WHILE they are at work? Bad customer service.
lol, they never do, the key is to keep calling, as soon as the machine answers, hang up, and dial again, sooner or later they’ll get tired of the ringing and pick up. that’s what I do.
On Friday my 7 year old granddaughter was let out of school without been taking to the bus she then missed the bus with started walking home by herself she is 7 she walk all the way to 15th street and every nice lady named angie help her she called my daughter in law who was out trying to find her child I want to thank angie for been so nice and helping my granddaughter thank you for keeping her safe calling her mom thank you for been so nice to my granddaughter thank you just is not enough
What were the circumstances? Did you notify the Board of Education? If so, what was the response?
Did anybody else notice the mayor of Norton was in the Barberton parade but not the mayor of Barberton?
Wht would Barberton city Schools wait until after school started to “upgrade” the flashing school zone lights? They had all summer to work on them. Now the kids of our city are supposed to rely on a poorly placed sign stating lights are not working. Brilliant planning
Can someone please tell me what happened by Dave’s Diner on Wooster Rd W? I went by there about 12 noon today, and the front of the building is all torn up. Was there a fire?
Parking is at a premium surrounding. St. Augustine church and it has just gotten worse with the start of school. As a homeowner in the area it is very frustrating that the faculty take a great deal of the spaces available. The church has a very large parking lot but does not use it. There is a large empty lot at the corner of 8th St.. & Lake Ave. which would be ideal for them and the church also owns a empty lot directly across the street from their property on 7th St. Would love to see the church and city work something out so homeowners and renters do not have to deal with this daily headache.
right you are
This comment is for the people in last week’s ViewsLine who complained about several items that bothered them.
Trash cans left out a little longer after being emptied: You could maybe offer to take them in for those folks. Or, better yet, just don’t look.
Lots of little kids playthings in front yard, like Little Tykes: People are allowed to have whatever they want in their yards. Itsy bitsies having a good time in the yard. What’s wrong with that image?
Finally, if this is all you have to complain about, you are one of the world’s luckiest people. And, again, if it bothers you that much, guess what, you don’t have to look.
AMEN. Some people are not able to push their trash bins. Some people do not have back yards.
I wish they would put the trees back on W. Tusc.
Why doesn’t someone do something about people who park their car on the side of the road that has a no parking sign. It is getting hard to drive down some of these side streets when there are cars parked on both sides of the road.
I live on State Street just a few houses down from the triangle at Ninth and State and neither I nor my neighbors have ever had any flooding.
There is flooding down by Cassell Avenue and in that area. I know people who live over there.
Is the removal of the triangle at the corner of Ninth and State Streets an efficient use of the taxpayer’s money? Absolutely! Considering the plans that they have for it and the installation of a retention pond to help eliminate flooding in that area, I’d say this is the right decision. People up there are tired of the flooding.
Just wondering why the city decided to dig up curbs at the corner of 8th and Cassell Ave. The curbs weren’t crumbling and have been in less than 10 years. Seems like a waste of time and money.
I noticed that. Try calling the Mayor and see if you can get a response.
