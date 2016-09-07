Mum Fest will celebrate city’s 125th birthday

‘Mums’ the Word: Lake Anna Park will be bursting with color during the last weekend of September. The 26th annual Mum Festival, set for Sept. 24-25, will feature 17,000 chrysanthemums that will create over a million blooms in a rainbow of colors.

The dazzling floral display will provide a brilliant backdrop for a weekend filled with free family entertainment, children’s activities, arts and crafts, gardening tips and unique food vendors.

This year’s Mum Fest will include sand sculpture, chalk art, music, vegetable carving and canoe races on Lake Anna. A children’s activity area will include crafts, a scavenger hunt, a sand play area, inflatables and balloon art.

In celebration of Barberton’s 125th anniversary, the Mum Festival will feature a tribute to Barberton’s birthday.

Returning to the Mum Fest this year are performances by the ETC Children’s Choir, New Horizons band and water ski shows featuring the Chippewa Lake Water Ski Show Team. Water ski shows will take place Saturday at noon, 1:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

New to the Mum Festival will be entertainer Elec Simon, percussionist and former cast member of the off-Broadway show STOMP. Elec was also featured as one of the soloists for the Cleveland Cavaliers Q-Stix. Elec will lead a drum circle Saturday at 2:30 p.m. He will also perform Sunday at 1:30 p.m. with the band Chemical Wonders.

As a new activity, the 2016 Festival will feature the Renaissance tradition of sidewalk chalk drawings on the walks surrounding Lake Anna. In addition to professional and student artists, the public will be invited to chalk pictures at the Lake.

Off-site parking will be available at Barberton Middle School, located at 477 Fourth St. NW. Free Lake Anna shuttles will leave Saturday and Sunday every fifteen minutes from the school between 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Mum Festival will include a silent auction sponsored by the Barberton Kiwanis Club. The auction will take place Saturday and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, located at 107 Fifth St.

The Friends of the Barberton Public Library will again host a library book sale Saturday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. The library is located at 602 W. Park Ave.

Saturday from noon-5 p.m., a Swiss steak dinner will be held at Lakeview United Methodist Church, located at 211 Third St. NW.

Admission to the Mum Fest is free. The chrysanthemums, some 15 varieties in all, including one variety of asters, are donated by Aris Horticulture, Inc., which is headquartered in Barberton. The mums will be featured in colorful collage displays, and in addition to the mum gardens, there will be garden mum hanging baskets and a floral arch of garden mums. Potted mums will also be available for sale throughout the festival.

Igloo mums will also be available for purchase. The Igloo series of perennial garden-mum-like dendranthemums bring show-stopping balls of blooms for instant fall color in the ground or in containers. In addition, Igloos are hardy.

Mum Fest 2016 is a cooperative effort involving the City of Barberton Beautification Program, Aris Horticulture, Inc. and the Barberton Community Foundation.

The mum gardens are located at the northeast corner of Lake Anna Park, 615 W. Park Ave., at the corner of Third Street NW and W. Lake Avenue.

Avoid the parking nightmare: Ride the shuttle

A parking shuttle will again be available to the public attending the annual Barberton Mum Festival.

Those wishing to use the shuttle can park at the Barberton Middle School, located at 477 Fourth St. NW. Bus shuttles will be running from the Middle School to Lake Anna Park and back throughout the festival weekend.

Festival hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For information call 330-848-6653.