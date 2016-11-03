Caretaker arrested for stealing from elderly client

| | 5
Paula V. Ingram (COURTESY PHOTO/Summit County Sheriff's Office)

Ryan LaBo
Herald Staff Writer

Paula V. Ingram, 66, of Barberton, was arrested following an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

She was charged with theft from the elderly, a third-degree felony, after the investigation revealed that she stole more than $31,000 from the 89-year-old woman she was caring for.

For the full story, pick up the next issue of the Herald, on newsstands Nov. 9.

5 Comments

  1. Kat on November 7, 2016 at 11:05 am

    Why don’t they say that the person she cared for was her mother?

    Reply
    • Chuck Ingram on November 10, 2016 at 2:02 pm

      Out of respect for the victim would be my guess.

      Reply
      • Jan O on November 24, 2016 at 10:37 pm

        Sooo sorry …this happened to my dear dear long time friend…and family…….prayers go out for all….

        Reply
  2. Chuck Ingram on November 5, 2016 at 2:38 pm

    Paula may finally get what she so richly deserves. She’s living proof that you can be gifted with a high IQ, get a Master’s Degree, join MENSA, and still be as stupid as a box of rocks.

    Reply
    • Sue Williamson on July 19, 2017 at 6:31 am

      What was the outcome of Paula Ingram’s charges? I thought I saw her out yesterday at a store.

      Reply