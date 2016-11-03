Caretaker arrested for stealing from elderly client
Ryan LaBo
Herald Staff Writer
Paula V. Ingram, 66, of Barberton, was arrested following an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
She was charged with theft from the elderly, a third-degree felony, after the investigation revealed that she stole more than $31,000 from the 89-year-old woman she was caring for.
Why don’t they say that the person she cared for was her mother?
Out of respect for the victim would be my guess.
Sooo sorry …this happened to my dear dear long time friend…and family…….prayers go out for all….
Paula may finally get what she so richly deserves. She’s living proof that you can be gifted with a high IQ, get a Master’s Degree, join MENSA, and still be as stupid as a box of rocks.
What was the outcome of Paula Ingram’s charges? I thought I saw her out yesterday at a store.