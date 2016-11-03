Caretaker arrested for stealing from elderly client

Ryan LaBo

Herald Staff Writer

Paula V. Ingram, 66, of Barberton, was arrested following an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

She was charged with theft from the elderly, a third-degree felony, after the investigation revealed that she stole more than $31,000 from the 89-year-old woman she was caring for.

