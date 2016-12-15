Arrest made in fatal hit skip

An E. Cassell Avenue man has been arrested in connection with the death of an E. Huston Street man who was hit by a car while walking on N. Van Buren Avenue in Barberton.

Scott Hollifield, 27, was taken to Akron City Hospital with head injuries where he died Dec. 6.

Carl E. Sapper, 38, has been charged with not stopping after an accident, a third degree felony. More charges could be added.

Sapper fled the scene in the Nov. 25 incident at about 10:45 p.m. Sapper was taken to the Summit County Jail with bond set at $50,000 by Municipal Court Judge Flagg Lanzinger.

Barberton Police were aided in the investigation by the Summit Metro Crash Team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

