Howard James “Jim” Collmar Sr.
Howard James “Jim” Collmar Sr., 75, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 9. Jim was born on April 22, 1941 to the late Sarah Jane Norman and Howard W. Collmar. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Alma May (Neff) Collmar; brother, Clarence (Bill) William Collmar and life-long friend, Michael E. Clegg. Jim was a life-long resident of Barberton. He enjoyed stock car racing, going to the park, frequenting Durbin’s Ice Cream, Golden Corral and nightly coffee visits with son, Wally. Jim is survived by his children, Linda (Roger) Stalnaker, Howard (Erica) Collmar Jr., Cindy (Troy) Swayney, Donnie (Dorothy) Collmar all of North Carolina, Wally (Rose) Collmar, Kendra (Richard) Potter of Akron, Susie (Mike) Lybrook and special friend, Paul Carpenter of Barberton; 23 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and a nephew; along with his, “Four-legged best friend, Lucy”. Funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 13, noon at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. Burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown. Jim’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.
13 Comments
Sorry for your loss Howard jr. And family
jim we did talk much but at the last thanks to you good buddy mike we came togather and started talking, i know your with mike and kathy whom i love dearly may you fly high useing your wings, come visit me everyone else does.. rest in piece and know i loved you dearly my friend
willie
Im so sorry for your loss hr was a good and funny man Rip
So sorry for the families loss,praying for you all,our thoughts and prays are with you all at this difficult time,love you all!
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
I’m so sorry I never came to see you ! A couple months I started to and now I wish I would have you was a good friend for years and you’ll be sadly missed R.I.P. my long life friend Always Lois Schrock
he was a great person to know fly high
He will Forever be in My Heart !
My thoughts and prayers to the “Collmar” family. May the Lord give you comfort and strength during your time of loss. May memories of Howard James “Jim” Collmar and the love of family surround you and give you strength in the days ahead.
Jim was a great person that I have some of the best memories with didn’t get over to see him as much as I would of likes to have but I will truly miss him but will never forget the great times we had trading an selling each other cars an such. He sold me a old Ford 1 time he told me that the motor was missing a little gave him 25.00 for it went down to get the car it wouldn’t start raised the good to jump it an half the motor was missing LOL got what he told me I was getting . Just 1 of the great memories I have of Him.
Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you now and always.
Fly High And Rest In Paradise , Give Hugs To All My Angels….Gone But Never Forgotten , Love From Your One Of A Kind Crazy Daughter In Law …..