Christine D. Sandmann, 48, passed away peacefully Feb. 23, after a courageous year-long battle with a rare form of breast cancer. Christine was born in Barberton, Ohio to Fred and Evelyn. She had been an area resident all her life where she graduated from Coventry High School in 1986. She had a home daycare service for 10 years before becoming a Kohl’s department supervisor with 10 years of service. Christine was actively involved with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America for the last 15 years. She enjoyed reading, working outside, gardening and hiking. Her strong will and caring demeanor will be missed by all. She will be deeply missed by all of her dogs, especially Beckham. Christine was preceded in death by her father, Fred Heaton; grandfather, Thomas Blackburn; niece Kelsey Sandmann. She is survived by her loving husband William; son, Joshua (Juliana) Sandmann and their sons, Aden and Gabriel; daughters, Samantha Sandmann, Kaitlyn Sandmann and her son, Zachary Sandmann; mother, Evelyn (Dan) Grimm and his daughters, Gretchen, and Danielle; grandmother, Carol Blackburn; brother, Fred Heaton, Jr.; sister, Heather Grimm; Aunt, Bonnie (Dave) Lawrence; cousins; Sarah (Dan) Rush and Adam Lawrence, Uncle, Thomas Blackburn and many loving members of the Sandmann family. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4-7 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 7 p.m. Pastor Adam Speas officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandmann family in memory of Christine. Funeral home map, directions, and the Sandmann Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website, BacherFuneralHome.com, 330-825-3633.