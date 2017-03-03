Traffic accident on I-76 westbound
I-76 westbound is open to traffic after closing between Cleveland Massillon and Barber roads after a semi and van collided.
Stay up-to-date with live traffic cams on our website at https://www.barbertonherald.com/traffic-cams/
Posted in Breaking News
Leave a Comment
Related Posts
Woman charged for driving into police cruiser
Pole problems
Magics take down Irish
Man identified for police
October 6, 2017 | 5 Comments »
Councilman slams Cider Festival
October 6, 2017 | 61 Comments »
1 Comment
Maybe in the express lane bit not the locate lane