Update: Theft at The West Theater

According to Barberton Detective Robert Russell, the two suspects from surveillance footage that was captured around the time when a tablet was stolen from the box office Feb. 24 around 2 p.m. have been identified.

Amanda Speigel, 31, and Steven Ardelian, 27, have been charged with theft.

 

 

Posted in Breaking News

2 Comments

  1. Matthew Ardelian on December 19, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Let him who has no sin cast the first stone!

  2. Nancy jucone on March 13, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Smile thieves

