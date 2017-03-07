Update: Theft at The West Theater
According to Barberton Detective Robert Russell, the two suspects from surveillance footage that was captured around the time when a tablet was stolen from the box office Feb. 24 around 2 p.m. have been identified.
Amanda Speigel, 31, and Steven Ardelian, 27, have been charged with theft.
