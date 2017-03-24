Duane Ray Coffield born February 11, 1963, passed away March 14, after a short illness. Born in New Martinsville West Virginia, and was the Cleveland Browns number one fan. He was a wonderful son, beloved brother-in-law, fun loving uncle, cousin and a great friend. There will be a private service with family and friends. The family will be taking his ashes home to Coffield’s Ridge in West Virginia as he requested.