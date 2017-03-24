Duane Ray Coffield

Duane Ray Coffield born February 11, 1963, passed away March 14, after a short illness. Born in New Martinsville West Virginia, and was the Cleveland Browns number one fan. He was a wonderful son, beloved brother-in-law, fun loving uncle, cousin and a great friend. There will be a private service with family and friends. The family will be  taking his ashes home to Coffield’s Ridge in West Virginia as he requested.

2 Comments

  1. Kaylynne Branham on November 30, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    I miss you so much uncle Duane, I think you would be proud of the mother I’ve become 💚

  2. Samantha Coffield on November 30, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    We all miss and love you Uncle Duane. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. I miss all your old “20-30 years ago” stories. Thank you for all that you taught me uncle Doobie.

