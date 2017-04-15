Barberton man accused of shooting at Stark County deputy

Frederick M. Hill of Stratford Street in Barberton has been charged felonious assault of a peace officer (F-1) and illegal cultivation of marijuana (F-2) after shots were fired during an incident involving Canton Police, Stark County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service in Canton.

The deputy was not hit but his cruiser was struck by two shots.

Hill, 41, was arrested at his home April 13 with the help of Barberton Police.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

