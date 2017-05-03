Robert Paul Rollins, 71, of North Canton, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 2. He was born August 19, 1945 in Akron, Ohio and was a graduate of Coventry High School, Class of 1963. He graduated from Barberton Citizens Hospital of Radiology in 1966. A loyal employee to Barberton Citizens Hospital, North Canton Medical Center and Summa Barberton Hospital, until his retirement in 2010 with over 33 years in radiology and CAT scan. After retirement, Bob returned to BCH as a volunteer. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. and Betty R. Rollins and his grandparents, Ford F. and Sadie Oberholt and Robert A. and Helen Rollins. Bob is survived by his siblings, Madeline F. Haasz, Sandra Kay Bolgrin, Ellen S. (Ronald) Porter, Beth Elaine (David) Lahti and Michael J. (Kim) Rollins; children, Laura C. (Robert) Ketchum, David M. (Jeniveve) Rollins, Barbara M. Rollins and Christopher (Lauren) Rollins; grandchildren, Morgan R. Ketchum, Erin K. Ketchum, Ezylphia F. Rollins, Finella V. Rollins and Allison D. Rollins. Bob is also survived by his loving companion of 32 years, Nancy Figurella; stepson, Ray (Anja) Figurella and all of the Figurella family; aunt, Shirley Green and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday 3 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial will take place at Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation 1:00 p.m. until time of service.