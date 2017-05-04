Together Again

Edith Faye Van Hyning (Griggs), age 92, went home to be with Jesus May 3. She was born June 7, 1924 in Kenmore, Ohio. She was an avid Indians and Cavaliers fan; enjoyed reading, flowers, and birds; was a member of St. Paul’s Moore United Methodist Church for 82 years, where she was a very active member of many committees. For the past three years, she was a member of Park United Methodist Church. She knew no stranger and you never entered or left her home without a hug. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dale; and daughter, Carol Van Hyning. Survived by children, Evelyn Van Hyning, Jan (Ron) Heasley, Alan (Sheree) Van Hyning and Gordon (Charlene) Van Hyning; grandchildren, Callee (Tim) Weyrick, Joshua (Rachel) Van Hyning, Stefanie English, Melissa (Ebuka) Onyeiwu, Jennifer (Justin Kovach) Heasley, Holly (Byron) Leininger, Zachary Van Hyning, and Lucas Van Hyning; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Gabe, Ethan, Bella, Aaden, Aaron, Benjamin, Jenny, Leatyn, and Emberlyn. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Park United Methodist Church, 2308 24 St. SW, Akron, OH 44314. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton and one hour prior to the service from 10 -11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron, OH 44320.