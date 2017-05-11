Board selects new high school principal
Henry Muren, an assistant principal at Barberton High School, has accepted the position of principal of Barberton High School.
The position was opened after former principal Jeff Ramnytz was selected as superintendent.
Patricia Cleary, retiring superintendent, said, “I’ve known Henry since I came to the district in 2005. I’m just delighted that he applied for the position and I’m delighted that this is a recommendation that I can bring to the board.”
1 Comment
For you & others in higher positions to allow this type of behavior proves you are immature should not be in a leadership position. We teach our students high values, not only in words but thru example. Our elementery students are more mature and respectful than the students from your school in attendence last night. We hold our heads up high and are proud of our students each & every day. The behavior your students exhibited borders on bullying and needs to be addressed as such, not encouraged and over looked. We look upon Barberton with shame. You may have won the game but you lost respect.