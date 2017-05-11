Board selects new high school principal

Henry Muren, an assistant principal at Barberton High School, has accepted the position of principal of Barberton High School.

The position was opened after former principal Jeff Ramnytz was selected as superintendent.

Patricia Cleary, retiring superintendent, said, “I’ve known Henry since I came to the district in 2005. I’m just delighted that he applied for the position and I’m delighted that this is a recommendation that I can bring to the board.”

For more on this story, read upcoming issues of The Barberton Herald.