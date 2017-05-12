Greyson Yale Pamer entered this life and our hearts Monday, Jan. 7, 2013 and left us Wednesday, May 10, for a world as real, but better than our own. She leaves behind her loving parents, Paul and Brooke Pamer and her beloved sister, Sullivan. To them she will always be, amazing Greyson. Greyson’s brief life touched the hearts of all who knew her and many more who simply knew of her. To those of us who knew the feel of her in our arms, the sweetness of her voice, the joy of her laughter, it always seemed she was too angelic to stay with us for long. We loved her well, knowing she was never ours to keep. She will be forever in our hearts, until we meet again. It has been said that remembrance is a form of meeting. As we reluctantly release Greyson into the divine hands from which we received her we will continue to carry a piece of her in our stitched together hearts, remembering and thus, meeting her, early and often. A remembrance service will be held for Greyson at the Apostolic Church of Barberton Tuesday, May 16, at 6 pm. The church will open for visitation at 4 p.m. The Apostolic Church of Barberton, is located at 1717 Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Barberton, OH 44203.