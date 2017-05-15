Arrests made after ongoing activity at condemned house

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

A house that had been condemned on 17th Street NW has made many appearances in Barberton police logs.

A caller told police April 17 that a man was at the house and they suspected he was going to break in. When units arrived, Nicholas Halman was identified as the man and he was seen climbing out of a window at the back. He would not comply with officers’ orders and was arrested. Officers found a knife in his shoe and plastic container with a white powder inside.

The resident at the house, Joseph Sprouse, said Halman is a friend and has climbed through open windows before. Sprouse did not want to press charges. Halman was issued a summons for carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business because he was interfering with the police’s ability to carry out their duties.

The house had been condemned April 21 but April 23 police were called to the residence again because a man was inside. He was identified as Sprouse and he was advised not to come back or he would be arrested for trespassing.

About two hours later, another call came in about a different male, identified as Nathaniel Schroeder, inside the house, who stated he was waiting for Sprouse but he did not know his last name or phone number. Schroeder was placed under arrest and issued a summons for criminal trespass and the house was re-secured. Sprouse and a female were told to stay off the property and his key was taken by officers.

In the following days, callers saw Sprouse removing items from the home using a wagon.

May 4, Sprouse was in the yard attempting to mow the lawn. The officer on scene said he thought that if he cleaned the property he could prevent the house from being demolished. Officers gave him a ride to the city’s building department so they could explain the situation. He was advised that he could be arrested if he is caught on the property again.

A caller told police Sprouse was going into the house and left with two suitcases May 11. About two hours later, he was seen again removing items. Police responded to the call and Sprouse was served a summons for criminal trespassing.

Police were out for another call to house May 14 for Sprouse and another person inside the house and officers found them on 21st Street and he was warned again to stay off the property.

Sprouse has multiple drug related charges dating back to 2004 including drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, illegal assembly of chemicals used to make crystal meth. He also has two charges of child endangering and now criminal trespass.

A Barberton police officer searches Joseph Sprouse at a condemned 17th Street home April 23.