Frank A. Jones II, 92, passed away Friday, May 12, and joined his loving wife of 62 years, Connie (2005). He was born in Bruceville, Indiana, his family moved to the Barberton area when he was six years old. Frank was a United States Army veteran and proudly served his country in World War II and was a former P.O.W. in Germany. He was co/owner of Laughlin’s Bookstore in Barberton for many years and was a member of Lakeview United Methodist Church. Frank is survived by his four children, Frank III (Betty), Richard, Kathleen Collmar and David (Sherri); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Alleman; along with other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW 3383. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.saintjude.org.