Council holds special session

Tim McCracken

Herald Staff Writer

In a combined work session and special council meeting, Norton City Council considered ordinances on the budget, streets and general housekeeping.

The first order of business was the discussion of continuance of the driveway culverts moratorium which expires next month. It was stated by Norton City Administrator Valerie Carr and City Engineer Dave White in their belief the moratorium was having the desired effect of reducing flooding in some areas and that it should be continued. White stated that although several culverts were applied for, all were rejected.

A property easement with Chase Bank and several budgetary transfer items were also discussed.

At the close of the May 15 work session Mayor Mike Zita mentioned the Funky Truckeria won best tacos in the greater Cleveland area in a poll that had over 15,000 votes. Zika stated Funky Truckeria took almost 35 percent of the category.

During the special meeting Council passed an ordinance granting an easement in connecting with the Cleveland Massillon Road project and heard first readings of four money transfers to the general fund. The transfers were general accounting housekeeping and budgetary requirements for 2017.

The special session was required so that some of the ordinances that heard first readings could be voted on in the next regular meeting Monday, May 22.