Dolores Ann (Mayrend) (Bihler) Dorsey

8-22-30 to 5-13-17

Born in Detroit

In our Mom’s words:

“The happy carefree days of my life as I grew up were spent at our farm. We had cows, pigs, chickens, goats, dogs, cats and fun! How I loved the cow patties in the pasture, and the hollyhocks that grew around our chicken coop. I have a whole story on outhouses, from lean backs by the railroad tracks where the hobos jumped off the train to beg for food for work, to the two-stories, to the 2 1/2 holder with the Gibson Girls posted to the walls. Our one room school was a happy place where classes for all eight grades went on day after day. We walked through the belfry right into the wood/coal stove that heated the school in the winter. Each family sent hot food for the whole school in winter. My cousin, sisters and I carried the pan of food between us on our walk to school. In warm weather, we’d see bluebirds, Baltimore Orioles, doves, blue racer snakes, and butterflies. It was a wonderful world. In summer, it was work in the fields, then a swim in the lake. When Art and I married, we spent happy years camping and traveling with our 6 daughters. Art loves children and we boarded seven babies waiting for adoption. We moved from Michigan to Ohio where Art was transferred in 1959. We bought a farmhouse in Copley and blissfully jumped in the hay with our girls. We planted big gardens and the girls helped with the weeding and canning. We were blessed with red and black raspberries, asparagus, plums, pears cherries and apples. Our girl’s road the ponies and horse everywhere, and relatives and friends from the cities in Michigan were frequent visitors to our little heaven. Then in 1985, two police cars drove up to tell me Art had died on his way to work. My world turned upside down. Art and our family had traveled in the tent and camper from one end of the USA to the other. Art had grown a Buckeye tree from a lone buckeye. Upon his death, we took his Buckeye tree to a place on top of a mountain in Virginia. It grows there as a solid tree, and our girls, with their families, continue to camp there every fall. When I leave this earth, my ashes will join Art and his parents, at his Buckeye tree, on top of the mountain in Virginia. Predeceased by husband, Arthur, ex-husband Gene, she is survived by her six daughters,10 grandchildren (Heather, Hannah, David, Nick, Josh, Margaret, Ben, Caroline, Eric and Jessica), 15 great-grandchildren, two sisters (Barbara and Jean), sister-in-law (Betty Jo), and all the spouses that joined the family. Thank you to the people who helped us care for mom (especially Terri, Marci, Tasheena, LaToya and LaDonna), and to VNS Hospice for their guidance, love and support. Mom loved you all! I love you, simple but true; I am who I am because of you, Sally Jo; My dearest mom, you made me who I am. I will miss you on this earth, Collette; I love you so much. I had fun having you back in my life, Audrey; Although she was not my birth mom, she was truly my mother and the best one anyone could have asked for, as I am the woman I am today because of her. She will be missed, Charlotte; What they said. I love you, Jenny; Ditto, Nancy; Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Visiting Nurse Hospice in her name. To share a memory or send condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).