Herald Nation does it again!

The Barberton Police Department and Det. Russell have informed the Herald that

The Herald Nation has another successful identification.

The Walgreens Thief is 34 year old Amanda Halloway.

She now has a Warrant for Theft for this incident and already had existing Warrants out of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. *** She has since removed the cast from her arm.

Anyone knowing Halloway’s whereabouts please contact Det. Russell at 330-861-7254.

2 Comments

  1. Chuck Burner on May 17, 2017 at 10:44 am

    What a shame. She used to be REALLY hot in high school.

    • Pamela De Lauder on May 17, 2017 at 11:35 am

      Drugs can do that. I see it all the time now a days!!!

