Robert Patrick “Pat” Grubaugh passed away unexpectedly May 16. He was born January 21, 1964 in Akron, Ohio. Pat loved his family and liked to cook and entertain. He loved music, fixing anything, and he never met a stranger. Preceded in death by his father William D. Grubaugh Sr. and sister, Deborah Ellis. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Valerie; children Jackie, Patrick, Jenny, Crystal, Steven, Sarah, Ben, Angel, Mandy and Rana; numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild; mother, Alice; siblings, Bill, Mike, Joleine, Cathy and Mark; many nieces, nephews and extended family as well as his beloved canine, “Zoey”. Funeral Service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave in Barberton with visitation from 1-3 p.m.