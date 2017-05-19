David P. Benya

David Paul Benya, 81, passed away May 18. David was born in Barberton and had been an area resident all his life. He was a graduate of the University of Akron where he was a member of the TKE Fraternity. David retired from LaHoffman Rouche Pharmaceuticals and was a proud Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. Preceded in death by his wife Sachiko; parents Stephen and Catherine; and brother Steve; He is survived by his sons Fulton (Barbara) and Paul (Pam); daughter Pam (Craig) Wildman; grandchildren Steven (Lindsay) Motil, Brian Motil, Fulton Benya II, Sam and Genevieve Benya and Payton and Rachel Wildman; great-grandson Landon Motil; brother Mike (Christine); sister Martha Skerl; sister-in-laws Rita Benya and Naomi Blackburn; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at The Village at St. Edward for their care and compassion. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 22, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton. Calling hours Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Private Burial at St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The St. Augustine Organ Fund or The Village at St. Edward, 3125 Smith Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).