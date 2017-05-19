Driver flees after crash
Barberton Police are looking for the driver of a Ford Explorer which crashed into the side of a building at Wooster Road W and 31st Street NW. The skinny white male wearing a white T-shirt and basketball shorts fled on foot.
Posted in Videos
