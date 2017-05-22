Frank W. Hurst, Jr., age 63, passed away unexpectedly May 21. Frank was born November 9, 1953 and resided in Doylestown most of his life. Frank served in the United States Navy where he earned his Nursing Degree. Frank retired from Crystal Clinic after 32 years of service and continued to do consulting work up to his passing. Frank enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, reading and spending time with his family; Frank had a special bond with his nieces and nephews. Frank was very proud of the home he and Andy designed and built. Frank was very thoughtful, caring, kind, compassionate, peaceful, and loving. Frank was a gracious host to his friends and family. Frank is preceded in death by his parents Frank Sr. and Margaretta (Rita) Hurst; his brothers Jeffery Hurst and John Hurst; his paternal grandparents Jesse and Clara Hurst; his maternal grandparents John and Agnes Collins as well as several aunts and uncles. Frank is survived by his partner, Andrew Berenyi, of 40 years and husband of three years, his seven brothers and sisters: JoAnn Matyasi, James Hurst, Jennifer (Christopher) Myers, Joel Hurst, Jill (Charles) Clark, Joyce Hurst (Desra Blamble), Jessica Hurst; sister-in-law Karen (Lee) Hurst; Norma Jean (David) Ridenhour mother-in-law, Andrew Berenyi Sr., Rhonda Gunn sister-in-law, uncles: Jesse (Myra) Hurst and William Hurst; Aunt Blanche Mahoney; twenty-five nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Calling hours will be Friday, May 26, from 4-7 p.m., at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m., Fr. Robert Jackson officiating. Private burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greater Wayne County. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).