Interstate ramps to close

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from Wooster Road N. to westbound I-76 beginning the morning of Wednesday, May 24. It will be closed through mid-October.

At 6 a.m. May 24, westbound traffic between Wooster Road and Route 94 will be split with one lane crossing over to the eastbound side. Motorists exiting at Barber Road, Cleveland Massillon Road and routes 21 and 261 should remain in the right lane.

Starting Monday, June 5, the ramp from westbound I-76 to northbound Route 21 will be closed through late July.