Kenneth “Kenny” F. Hayes, 86, passed away Saturday, May 20. A life resident of Barberton, he was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War serving on the USS Taussig. Kenny retired from Acme as a meat cutter with 40 years of service and was past Commander of Firestone VFW 3383. Preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and son, Gary; survived by his sons, Art (Nancy) and Tom (Sherrie); grandchildren, Hannah, Tommy, Lori, Tracy and Stephanie; numerous great-grandchildren; along with other family members and friends. A memorial service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Mr. Robin Adair, Deacon officiating. Inurnment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW 3383.