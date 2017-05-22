Susan Gauder, (nee Kulcsar), 60, passed away peacefully May 19, at the Hospice Care Center. Susan was born in Barberton and was a Norton/Barberton resident all her life. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was active in the Holy Hour program. Susan loved the Indians and Cavs and was a sports fanatic. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Eleanor Kulcsar; and son Michael; survivors include her daughter Teresa (Rob) McCartney ; son John; grandchildren Austin, Makenzi, Brooklyn, Savannah and Madison; sister Sherrie Robinson; and brother Frank Kulcsar Jr. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Augustine Organ Fund. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).