Theofane (Andrico) Crow passed away peacefully Friday, May 19, at the age of 87. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 37 years, Robert Wynn Crow. Theofane was the daughter of John and Irene Andrico and a lifelong resident of Akron. She served as a school patrol guard for the city of Akron for over 33 years, the majority spent as the crossing guard at the entrance to Portage Path Elementary School. She was honored with an article in the Sunday Beacon magazine on February 13, 2000, “Standing guard helping school kids cross the street is a labor of love” and an award commemorating her years of service. She loved life and her greatest joy was raising a family of seven children and taking care of the school children she crossed. She saw all people as equal and was the only person we have ever met without any prejudices. She will be sadly missed by all the people she has touched throughout her years. She is survived by her sister, Demetra Mollis; brothers, Trifon Andrico (Marilyn), Theodore Andrico (Jan) and George Andrico (Harriet). Her children, Mary Ann Anderson (David), Robert Edward Crow (Elizabeth), Irene Elenor Darrow (James), John Francis Crow, William Patrick Crow (Elizabeth), Paul Thomas Crow (Renee), and Barbara Susan Cook (John) and eleven grandchildren, Sean and Sara Anderson, Robert and Joshua Crow, Jessica, Heather, James and Kamryn Darrow, Madison, Molly and Isabella Cook and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Wednesday, May 24, 1-3 p.m., where family and friends will gather to honor her memory.