Aloha from Barberton

The Barberton Jaycees Luau themed Cherry Blossom Festival started with the annual parade. The sun broke through at times throughout the weekend while festival attendees dodged rain at other times.
Barberton Police Officer Kenneth Cheatham was the parade’s grand marshal, leading a lengthy procession of marching units and floats.
Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Gabriel rides some nice wheels courtesy Buckeye Corvettes in the festival parade.
Barberton’s Purple Pumper is a parade favorite.
Children scramble for candy thrown from parade units.
Hungry festival goers line up for a bite to eat.
Carmalene, 4, of Barberton sports her luau-themed outfit for the Cherry Blossom parade.
Barberton High School band students march in the Cherry Blossom parade.
Grand marshal at the 60th Cherry Blossom Festival, Barberton police officer Kenneth Cheatham, waves during the parade.
Mayor William Judge tosses candy to the crowd during the Cherry Blossom parade.
Roller skaters perform tricks during the Saturday morning parade.
A dog sports Hawaiian apparel during the Cherry Blossom parade.
Former Cherry Blossom queens wave to the crowd as they ride in Corvettes during the parade.
