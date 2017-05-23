Together Again

Eleanor A. Dyar, (nee Smith), 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 22, at Brookdale of Barberton. Eleanor was born in Akron and had been an area resident all her life. She was a 1945 graduate of Garfield High School and graduated from the Akron School of Practical Nursing in 1970. She retired in 1989 from Barberton Citizens Hospital after 19 years of service. Eleanor was a member of Park United Methodist church where she was on the funeral luncheon committee. Preceded in death by her husband Frederick; baby Dyar; parents Wallace and Beatrice Smith; stepmom Elva Smith; and sister Wanda “Skippy” Proctor. She was also preceded by her special friend Rev. Dr. Paul Outland who she took care of until his passing. Survivors include her daughter Adele (Mark) Haynes; son John (Kathy) Dyar; grandchildren Todd (Tiffany) Haynes, Mitch (Andrea) Haynes, and Samantha and Stevie Dyar; great-grandchildren Nolan, Maddux, Alexis and Taylor Haynes; brother John (Adele) Smith; sister Laura (Wayne) Blosser; and niece Susy (Rick) Pramik. The family would like to especially thank the wonderful staff of Brookdale Barberton for their loving care of their Mama. They could not have survived the past 5 years without you! They love you all so much! Per her wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 25, from 5-7 p.m., at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Private Funeral service will be held for the family followed by inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).