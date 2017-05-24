Senior walks for the first time at graduation **Video**

Norton High School senior Bryce Swartz achieved something many people take for granted, walking across the stage at his graduation. Bryce’s challenge is he was born with spina bifida and is paralyzed from the chest down. He had not walked before this dramatic event.

The goal was set in January 2016 when Bryce and his parents decided he was going to walk to accept his diploma. After much ard work and more than 100 therapy sessions later, he was ready and successfuly crossed the stage to accept his diploma from father Rod Swartz, Norton High School teacher and coach.

Bryce’s motto is “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”