Firefighter receives rare designation

Barberton Fire Capt. Robert Pursley has become one of only 392 worldwide to be designated a Fire Officer by the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC).
“This is a great accomplishment and I would like to congratulate him and give him recognition for this Fire Officer designation,” Fire Chief Kim Baldwin stated.
The designation, valid for three years, recognizes individuals’ experience, education, professional development and contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. According to CPC achieving the designation signifies Pursley’s commitment to his career in the fire and emergency services.