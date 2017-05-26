Goodbye to Grill, it’s been great

Students, teachers and staff brought a piece of history to a close with the final day of classes at Norton’s Grill Elementary, May 19.
When they return from summer vacation it will be to the former middle school, which will house the district’s elementary students.
Students wave goodbye to teachers as they leave Grill Elementary.
Students leave their classrooms for the last time at Norton’s Grill Elementary as summer vacation begins.
Teachers wave goodbye to students on the last day of classes at Norton’s Grill Elementary.