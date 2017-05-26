‘Today’ show alters document in viral video

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

After a group of Barberton High School students voluntarily got a shot of pepper spray, the video went viral and was featured on dozens of news stations.

“Today” on NBC, ran a segment including an image of the consent form with a Barberton Police Department logo Photoshopped on to the document.

A “Today” reporter stated, “As for their parents, they signed a waiver sent by the Chief of Police that reads in part…” This suggests that the Barberton Chief of Police, Vincent Morber, sent the waiver. The teacher of the Criminal Science Technology Career Tech Education course Jeremy Milford, a former police chief in Smithville, is the one who sent and signed the form.

The article fails to clarify that this is a former police chief let alone not one from Barberton.

The video continues, “That question of safety now front and center as a video of an experiment gone wrong goes viral.”

This was not an experiment but an exercise that students and parents signed a waiver before participating in. The class has been doing the exercise for multiple years now but with one video a parent of one of the students took, it was released and viewers are firing back. There are multiple versions of the video on YouTube, one with over 1 million views.

Superintendent Patricia Cleary said in a statement to media, “On Friday, May 12, 2017, as part of the Criminal Science Technology Career Tech Education course at Barberton High School, students had an opportunity to voluntarily participate in an activity in which they would be subjected to a small amount of pepper spray for a brief period of time. The activity was conducted by the class instructor, who is a former police chief, and an experienced professional. Added supervision was provided by the school’s resource officer. Students were required to have parental permission and consent in order to participate in the voluntary exercise. The intent of the training is to help the students gain an industry recognized credential in the law and public safety course curriculum that is offered by the Ohio Department of Education.”

School Resource Officer Marty Eberhart, the policeman who appeared in the video, was on scene to ensure the students were safe. He said the students were not in danger and the pain subsides after time.

Comments on The Barberton Herald’s Facebook, from Viral Hog Facebook page, received many negative comments. One woman states she’d take her child out of the district if they were involved while another states the school is abusing children. Others ask why people were angry if they volunteered and one commenter said she was proud of her daughter because it allows those going into the field to make an informed decision on using pepper spray because they can relate to it.

Morber did not give any comment related the misuse of his department’s logo.