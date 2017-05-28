Battle of the Badges benefit the community
Members of the Barberton fire and police departments take part in Battle of the the Badges at Barberton High School. Proceeds from the May 26 event, won by the firefighters, benefit the Mother AM Smith Community Center. Herald video by Rich Muller
Posted in Breaking News, Videos
