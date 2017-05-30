Amber Marie Thoma, 14, passed away unexpectedly, May 28. She was born Feb. 13, 2003 in Barberton. She was a student at Coventry Middle School. Amber was full of life. She was stunningly beautiful inside and out. She had an infectious smile, contagious laugh and a heart of gold. She loved hanging with her countless friends, playing softball and had a serious passion for basketball. She looked up to her best friend and brother, Alan, and was admired by her two younger sisters, Ava and Alyssa. Preceded in death by great-grandparents, Marilyn Boza and Everett Phillips; cousin, Erin Lukic. Amber is survived by mother, Jenna (Greg) Kleibscheidel; father, Sonny Thoma; siblings, Alan, Alyssa, Ava and Christian; grandparents, Bobbi Jones, Greg Kleibscheidel Sr., Christine McGlumphy, Jeff (Donna) Phillips, Jerrie Thoma; great-grandparents, Lee and Judith Burden, Merle and Patricia Kozak; nephew, C.J.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends from 6- 8 p.m., Friday, June 2, at Apostolic Church of Barberton, 1717 Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Barberton. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. at the church. Private burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Huntington Bank in Amber’s name. Arrangements by Cox McNulty Funeral Home, Barberton.