David A. Pakter, age 91, of Norton, Ohio, passed away May 3, at Doylestown Health Care Center. He was born March 6, 1926 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Andrew and Josephine and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Shirley and sister, Lois. Thank you to VNS of Akron General and Summa Hospice for their care, love, and support. Per David’s wishes, there will be no services.