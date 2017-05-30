Rose M. Smith, 52, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 29. A resident of Coventry Township for 30 years, Rose truly enjoyed fishing and loved all animals. Preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Marie Smith; parents, Gene and Jean Brady; Rose is survived by her husband of 30 years, William; daughter, Jacquelin (Michael) Smith-Dobbins; son, Shawn Smith; brother, Tony Brady; along with other family members and friends. A memorial service will be Saturday, June 3rd at 4 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.