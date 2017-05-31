Ernestine Runyon, age 91, passed away May 30. She was born Dec. 2, 1925 in Hardy, Kentucky. She was a resident of Barberton since 1946. Survived by daughters, Margaret Anderson and Suzanne (Jeff) Snyder; son, David H. Runyon; grandchildren, Troy Anderson, Kelly Snyder; Adam (Nichole) Snyder, Jennifer (Jim) Baxter, Sheri (Butch) Smith, Clif Patrick Runyon, and Mark Runyon; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Anderson, Andrew Anderson, Jace Anderson, Bentley Snyder, Bradden Snyder, Beckom Snyder, Jackson Baxter, and Liam Smith; special niece, Gayle Cox; and extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold Runyon; son, Ken Runyon; and grandson, Clif Anderson. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care and thoughtfulness provided by Pleasant View Nursing Home, the special team of Western Reserve Hospice, and Pastor Chuck Erbe, family and friends. Memorial services will be at 6 p.m., Friday, June 2, at Barberton Church of God, 885 N. Summit St., Barberton. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of services at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. In thoughtfulness, donations may be made to Barberton Church of God or Western Reserve Hospice. Arrangements by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, Barberton.