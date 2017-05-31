Explosion damages portion of winery

Fire crews responding to an alarm at The Winery at Wolf Creek after an explosion at the distillery area.

The owner, Andy Troutman, was on the property, at 2637 S. Cleveland Massillon Road in Copley Township, May 30 around 7 a.m. when the fire started.

The only damage was at the distillery which had flammable containers stored inside.

The Winery at Wolf Creek posted on their Facebook page, “Everyone at the winery-including the animals-is safe and sound! There has been a fire. We will closed today. We will keep you posted.”

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. Departments that responded were Copley, Bath, Fairlawn, Norton, Sharon, Wadsworth, Granger, Richfield, Chippewa and Valley. The winery was closed the remainder of the day.

Copley Fire Chief, Michael Benson, said no dollar loss has been determined.

Photo by Michelle DeShon