Verma Marie Frame

Verma Marie “Cottrill” Frame, 89, of Barberton Ohio, passed away peacefully May 29, at New Life Hospice in Lorain, Ohio. She was born in Nicholas County, West Virginia, Verma retired from Barberton Citizen Hospital in 1993. She loved working in her flowers, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchildren. Verma is survived by her son; Gerald “Richard” (Charlotte) Frame, grandchildren; Sherry (Mike) Barlow, and Rick Frame, all of Wellington, Jerry, Andy and Travis Frame, of West Virginia; several great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons. Verma is preceded in death by her husband Gerald J.S. Frame, sons; Albert L. and Jerry Allen Frame, parents; Albert and Nellie (Skidmore) Cottrill, brothers; James, Murel, Chester Skidmore and Wilbert, Lee Cottrill. A graveside service will be held June 6, at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wellington, Ohio. Pastor Bill Fraley of the West Ridge Baptist South Amherst, Ohio will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053. Online condolences may be expressed at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.