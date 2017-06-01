Paul Matthew Smith, 38, passed away May 28. Paul was born in Jacksonville, Florida and had been an area resident most of his life. He worked at Steingas Mechanical and loved fishing, off-roading, animals, helping others and had an overall heart of gold. Preceded in death by his grandfather Marion Eigsti; and grandparents John and Patricia Smith. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jean (Julius) Klusty; father and stepmother, Patrick (Gina) Smith; sisters Lindsay Smith, Liz Kerschner and Amber Michael; brothers Justin Klusty and Joe Kerschner; niece Riley; nephews Cameron, Mason and Gunner; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mass of christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 2, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Road, Norton. Calling hours Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pawsibilities, Humane Society of Greater Akron, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).