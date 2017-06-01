Robert E. Martin, 79, passed away May 30, at Summa Barberton Hospital. Bob was born in Pulaski, Tennessee and had been an area resident most of his life where he worked at Peoples Drug and Regal Cinemas. He was a member of Akron Projectionist Union Local 364 for 48 years. Preceded in death by his parents Loman and Fannie; and brother Leonard; He is survived by his daughter Crystle Lee Martin; brother Charles; and sisters Ruth Toone, Jeanette (Jim) Whitmore, Barbara Cardin and Judy (Bobby) Prestridge. Calling hours will be Thursday, June 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Private burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barberton Salvation Army or Maggie’s Mission. To share a memory or send a condolence, visit www.silva-hostetler.com.