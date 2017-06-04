Elizabeth “Betty” G. Geig, (nee Drexler), 80, passed away surrounded by her family May 22. Betty was born in Akron and had been an area resident all her life where she graduated from St. Mary High School. She was the co-owner of Home Care Appliance Service with her husband. Betty was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, doing puzzles, cooking, baking and most importantly loved her family. Preceded in death by her parents Albert Sr. and Mary Drexler; brother Albert Jr.; sister Sr. Mary Albert; brother Mike Drexler, sister Barbara (Jerry) McNeill; and sister Donna Ott; she is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, James S.; sons James M. of Barberton, Joseph G. (Frances) of Wooster and John T. (Christine) of Canal Fulton; 17 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Chuck (Sue) Drexler; sisters Mary (Phil) Ott and Cathy (Richard) Ruhe; brother-in-law George Ott; sisters-in-law Katherine and Janet Drexler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m, Friday, June 16, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Mark Ott celebrant and Fr. Robert Jackson co-celebrant. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours one hour prior to the mass at the church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).