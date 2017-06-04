Nicholas Lapidakis, 87, passed away June 3, at his residence. Nick was born in Barberton and had been a resident of the Wadsworth/Norton are all his life. He was a self-employed carpenter and contractor for over 50 years. Nick was also a proud Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. Preceded in death by his parents Emanual and Mary; and brothers John and Gus; He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Violet; sons John (Karen) and Paul; daughters Theresa (Richard) Leibold and Cheryl Lapidakis; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother Jerry (Karen). Funeral Service will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Calling hours from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service. Private family burial. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).