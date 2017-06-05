Nora A. Largent (nee Bray)
Nora A. Largent (nee Bray), 89, passed away Saturday, June 3. Nora was born in Carbondale, Ohio to the late Blaine and Lyda (Sturgill) Bray, she was a resident of Clinton for most of her life and was a member of Clinton Church of the Nazarene. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth (Sam) Largent; son, Kenneth D. Largent; five brothers and four sisters. Nora is survived by son, David (Glenda) Largent; daughters, Susan (Walter) White, Anita (Jim) Zellia and Karen (Sonny) Trend; daughter-in-law, Sheila Largent; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Paulette Ogg and Bonnie Korom; along with other family members and friends. Funeral service will be Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Tim Lee officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. Graveside service will take place on Thursday, 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park.