Nora A. Largent (nee Bray), 89, passed away Saturday, June 3. Nora was born in Carbondale, Ohio to the late Blaine and Lyda (Sturgill) Bray, she was a resident of Clinton for most of her life and was a member of Clinton Church of the Nazarene. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth (Sam) Largent; son, Kenneth D. Largent; five brothers and four sisters. Nora is survived by son, David (Glenda) Largent; daughters, Susan (Walter) White, Anita (Jim) Zellia and Karen (Sonny) Trend; daughter-in-law, Sheila Largent; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Paulette Ogg and Bonnie Korom; along with other family members and friends. Funeral service will be Wednesday 7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Tim Lee officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. Graveside service will take place on Thursday, 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park.